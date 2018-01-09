The Black Eyed Peas will always have a special place in my musical heart. When they first hit the mainstream, they took over every single one of my middle school dances and allowed everybody to “get the party started” in extraordinary fashion.

Though the battle of time has not been kind to them, the Black Eyed Peas have stayed together (somewhat) and have just released a brand new song, “Street Livin.'”

The group takes aim at police brutality, the criminal justice system, and immigration policy on “Street Livin,'” a sobering song from the group’s first album in eight years.

“Street Livin'” is a companion piece to the Black Eyed Peas’ recently released graphic novel Masters of the Sun: The Zombie Chronicles. The group plans to debut a Masters of the Sun virtual reality experience at the Sundance Film Festival later this month.