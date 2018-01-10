H&M showcased a special level of ignorance after distributing a racist sweatshirt and now they are feeling the wrath of their once upon a time supporters.
It turns out that H&M was planning to make some serious money moves by announcing a new partnership with rapper G-Eazy. However, he’s taken to social media to reveal that he’s pulled the plug on it in direct response to the racist ad.
Over the past months I was genuinely excited about launching my upcoming line and collaboration with @HM… Unfortunately, after seeing the disturbing image yesterday, my excitement over our global campaign quickly evaporated, and I've decided at this time our partnership needs to end. Whether an oblivious oversight or not, it's truly sad and disturbing that in 2018, something so racially and culturally insensitive could pass by the eyes of so many (stylist, photographer, creative and marketing teams) and be deemed acceptable. I can't allow for my name and brand to be associated with a company that could let this happen. I hope that this situation will serve as the wake up call that H&M and other companies need to get on track and become racially and culturally aware, as well as more diverse at every level.
Couldn’t have put it better myself.