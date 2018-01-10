H&M showcased a special level of ignorance after distributing a racist sweatshirt and now they are feeling the wrath of their once upon a time supporters.

It turns out that H&M was planning to make some serious money moves by announcing a new partnership with rapper G-Eazy. However, he’s taken to social media to reveal that he’s pulled the plug on it in direct response to the racist ad.

Couldn’t have put it better myself.