Filed Under:Interview, James Franco, Late Show, stephen colbert
Jan 7, 2018; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; James Franco, left and Dave Franco pose in the photo room at the 75th Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

The entertainment industry is currently shook with allegations of sexual misconduct. Everyday it seems another male celebrity is swallowed up in the sinkhole. The latest actor to confront allegations? James Franco.

After wore a pin in solidarity with the #Timesup protest at the Golden Globes, where actors wore black to draw attention to the sexual harassment issues plaguing their industry. Franco was called out by several women on Twitter claiming that he was part of the problem.

Actress Ally Sheedy, whom Franco directed in an 0ff-Broadway show, left two cryptic tweets regarding the actor/director on Awards night.

“James Franco just won,” Sheedy Tweeted, “Please never ask me why I left the film/tv industry.” and “Why is James Franco allowed in?”

Sheedy has since deleted the tweets, which Franco pointed out in his interview with late night T.V. Show host, Stephen Colbert.

“First of all I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy… I had nothing but a great time with her. Total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know,” Franco said.

In response to the two other women posted Tweets echoing Ally’s sentiments. Fimmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan accused Franco of pressuring her to perform exploitative nude scenes in two of his movies. Actress Violet Paley also tweeted.

“Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my wellbeing. I do it whenever I know that there’s something wrong or needs to be changed,” Franco said, “The things that I heard that were on Twitter were not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long, so, I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”

The interview was extremely awkward. Whether or not the allegations against Franco are true, I think we can all agree that there’s a reckoning going on in Hollywood, right now.

Watch the interview below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live