The entertainment industry is currently shook with allegations of sexual misconduct. Everyday it seems another male celebrity is swallowed up in the sinkhole. The latest actor to confront allegations? James Franco.

After wore a pin in solidarity with the #Timesup protest at the Golden Globes, where actors wore black to draw attention to the sexual harassment issues plaguing their industry. Franco was called out by several women on Twitter claiming that he was part of the problem.

Actress Ally Sheedy, whom Franco directed in an 0ff-Broadway show, left two cryptic tweets regarding the actor/director on Awards night.

“James Franco just won,” Sheedy Tweeted, “Please never ask me why I left the film/tv industry.” and “Why is James Franco allowed in?”

Sheedy has since deleted the tweets, which Franco pointed out in his interview with late night T.V. Show host, Stephen Colbert.

“First of all I have no idea what I did to Ally Sheedy… I had nothing but a great time with her. Total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know,” Franco said.

In response to the two other women posted Tweets echoing Ally’s sentiments. Fimmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan accused Franco of pressuring her to perform exploitative nude scenes in two of his movies. Actress Violet Paley also tweeted.

Cute #TIMESUP pin James Franco. Remember the time you pushed my head down in a car towards your exposed penis & that other time you told my friend to come to your hotel when she was 17? After you had already been caught doing that to a different 17 year old? — Violet Paley (@VioletPaley) January 8, 2018

“Look, in my life I pride myself on taking responsibility for things that I’ve done. I have to do that to maintain my wellbeing. I do it whenever I know that there’s something wrong or needs to be changed,” Franco said, “The things that I heard that were on Twitter were not accurate, but I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long, so, I don’t want to shut them down in any way.”

Hey James Franco, nice #timesup pin at the #GoldenGlobes , remember a few weeks ago when you told me the full nudity you had me do in two of your movies for $100/day wasn't exploitative because I signed a contract to do it? Times up on that! — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

Hey James Franco, now that you have a Golden Globe why don't you give speaking roles that don't require nudity in your upcoming films to the dozens of women who have done full nudity + sex scenes in your indie films and art projects? — Sarah Tither-Kaplan🌈 (@sarahtk) January 8, 2018

The interview was extremely awkward. Whether or not the allegations against Franco are true, I think we can all agree that there’s a reckoning going on in Hollywood, right now.

Watch the interview below.