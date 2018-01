The first trailer for the Kanye West film, Honor Up, was released for the world to see before the film hits select theaters next month.

The film, which is executive produced by rapper Kanye West, follows character OG, played by Dame Dash, in a saga that flips between his dedication to his family and honoring his street code all at the same time.

Joined by a cast consisting of Stacey Dash, Cam’ron, Murda Mook and Smoke DZA, the film will arrive in select theaters on Feb. 16.