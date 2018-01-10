Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Mariah Carey’s tea is especially hot today.

After setting social media aflame with her on-air request for hot tea while performing during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, Carey is taking her tea meme to a line of official “I Was Told There Would Be Tea” merchandise.

“#Lambily, you asked for it!,” Carey shared on Instagram with a link to the items, which includes three different shirts and one mug. “Here are some tea-shirts for you.”

Two of the shirts and the mug are emblazoned with “I Was Told There Would Be Tea” with a photo of Carey. The third shirt reproduces Carey’s NYE Instagram post with the hashtag #FoundMyTea.

