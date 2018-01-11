ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla.

The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga.

The project isn’t directly about the singer’s life, but the series will focus on a character named Alex Guerra ― an award-winning pop star estranged from her family. Plot lines thus far appear to include Guerra trying to “pick up the pieces when a crisis forces her to return home,” a love triangle, and juggling her demanding career with her tumultuous family drama.