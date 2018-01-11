Filed Under:abc, Selena Quintanilla Perez

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to a series inspired by the musical legacy of Selena Quintanilla.

The untitled project is written and co-executive produced by Miguel Nolla. It will be produced by Quintanilla family members Abraham Quintanilla, Jr. and Suzette Quintanilla Arriaga.

The project isn’t directly about the singer’s life, but the series will focus on a character named Alex Guerra ― an award-winning pop star estranged from her family. Plot lines thus far appear to include Guerra trying to “pick up the pieces when a crisis forces her to return home,” a love triangle, and juggling her demanding career with her tumultuous family drama.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live