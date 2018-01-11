Photo: Courtesy Epic

By Hayden Wright

Camila Cabello’s debut solo album Camila drops tomorrow and the former Fifth Harmony singer stopped by The Tonight Show to perform “Never Be the Same.” She appeared alone in a sparkly black dress against a montage of footage, as mirror effects to her left and right gave the illusion of three Camilas.

Related: Camila Cabello Teases New Tracks ‘All These Years’ & ‘She Loses Control’

Over the last few weeks, Cabello has teased material from her upcoming album via cryptic Instagram snippets. The “Havana” singer recently called 2017—her breakthrough as a solo artist—the best year of her life.

“I mean, obviously, the stuff in my career was hard to balance and was really, really intense,” she said. “But definitely, it was the best year of my life. I think the hardest year in my life was the year before, and 2017 was this very free, independent, really fun (time). I just felt very alive.”

More to come in 2018! Watch Cabello’s Tonight Show performance here: