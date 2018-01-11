By now, I’m sure you’ve heard all about the H&M hoodie controversy and if you aren’t up to speed, check out this dope podcast.

Terry Mango aka the mother of the child wearing the hoodie, spoke out after the retailer faced accusations of racism over an image of her son Liam, five, wearing a jumper emblazoned with ‘coolest monkey in the jungle’.

In a series of Facebook posts, Ms Mango urged critics – including high profile musicians and sports stars – to ‘get over it’ and to ‘stop crying wolf’.

Why can’t she just collect her money and keep her mouth shut? The damage has already been done.