While nobody was looking, Ricky Martin tied the knot with Jwan Yosef.

The couple has been together since 2016 and has been laying low since he announced his engagement on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that November.

“We exchanged vows, and we’ve swear [sic] everything, and we’ve signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything,” he said. “I’m a husband, but we’re doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I’ll let you know.”