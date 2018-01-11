Filed Under:local news, North Park, Target
Dreamstime

By Evonne Ermey

Changes are coming to San Diego’s hipster-heavy neighborhood, North Park, in the form of big-box store convenience – Target.

The retailer announced Thursday that they have acquired the lease to a large, vacant commercial space on University Ave, right in the heart of the neighborhood. Formally Wang’s Chinese Restaurant, the spot will soon boast a scaled back Target, similar to the one opened several years ago in nearby South Park.

The South Park Target Express, some might remember, was met with strong opposition from San Diego citizens when it was first announced.

Target told the The San Diego Union Tribune that they hope to reflect the character of the neighborhood in the facade of the new North Park store, which they hope to open in November.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live