Dreamstime

By Evonne Ermey

Changes are coming to San Diego’s hipster-heavy neighborhood, North Park, in the form of big-box store convenience – Target.

The retailer announced Thursday that they have acquired the lease to a large, vacant commercial space on University Ave, right in the heart of the neighborhood. Formally Wang’s Chinese Restaurant, the spot will soon boast a scaled back Target, similar to the one opened several years ago in nearby South Park.

The South Park Target Express, some might remember, was met with strong opposition from San Diego citizens when it was first announced.

Target told the The San Diego Union Tribune that they hope to reflect the character of the neighborhood in the facade of the new North Park store, which they hope to open in November.