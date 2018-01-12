Filed Under:Barack Obama, Camila Cabello, Fifth Harmony, Good Morning America, Havana, Never Be The Same

Now THAT is how you release an album!

I can’t think of a better way to introduce your brand new LP then stopping by Good Morning America to perform a track from her recently released LP, Camila. And before you think she performed her 2017 banger “Havana” then you need to keep reading. The former Fifth Harmony artist chose to perform her new pop-rock ballad, Never Be The Same, and I’m not mad about it one bit!

In addition to performing, the superstar opened up about her solo venture and discussed what it’s like having Barack Obama as a fan.

 

What a life.

