Why?

Why does this have to be a thing? This is the definition of taking something too far. I simply don’t understand why we continue to build robotic humans. Have we learned nothing from sci-fi movies that have shown us time and time again that these type of situations always end up bad.

But of course, we humans just can’t help ourselves and now we have robot strippers who are actually performing at Sapphire’s Gentleman Club in Las Vegas. Nothing about these robots are attractive, even with their enhanced,metallic bodies. I don’t understand why anyone would want metal grinding all up on your business.

But then again, there are some sickos out there….