More than just an iconic skyline or architectural marvel, The Del represents a bygone era, a relaxed SoCal mindset and a timeless elegance. And there’s no better time to celebrate its place in American history than during its 130th anniversary in 2018. See the world’s most iconic stars through the lens of legendary celebrity photographer John Russo and savor the culinary creations of some of the nation’s top Master French Chefs at the Icons + Masters Anniversary Gala, a black-tie celebration of the 130th anniversary of Hotel del Coronado on Saturday, February 17. Or join us on Monday, February 19 with a commemorative champagne toast at sunset, followed by fireworks and a spectacular 130th Anniversary Dinner in 1500 OCEAN, where Chef Patrick Ponsaty takes a modern, coastal twist on an original Hotel del Coronado menu. Visit HotelDel.com for more information.