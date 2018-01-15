(Gets out of the car and the first thing I do….. it turns into a photoshoot LOL)

A week later and I’m still not over my three day trip to the Bay Area, so I gotta tell you all about it! One of my best friends for 22+ years who’s like a sister to me, Lovelie Selica got married to her bae, pretty much my new brother, Sam! Me and some of our childhood elementary friends turned family, took a trip up to the Bay Area to celebrate the super special occasion #SamsLovelieWedding and it was EVERYTHING and more.





The wedding was in Pleasanton on Monday, 1/8/18. We stayed in Oakland but you KNOW we had to make sure we went into the city to get some of the good San Francisco vibes. And of course, SF did not fail to really give us that Bay Area feel…. it was pouring LOL. But, it did not stop these tourists from getting their fair share of views and food, no matter how soaked our sweaters and shoes got AHAHAHAHA. I haven’t been to SF since I was in my early teens, so I was so hyped to see the city regardless of the weather! My good friends Colleen http://ominbloom.com and Geoff told me I HAD to get dim sum from Good Mong Kok Bakery in Chinatown, and it was everything in life and more. Now if you don’t know me, I love me some good dim sum (good food in GENERAL) and it was authentic as it got. Low key old school food stall type of restaurant on Stockton Street, we walked by tons of markets with fresh veggies and roasted ANYTHING hanging on hot food displays and even a truck full of fresh meat and produce that workers were lugging on their backs… imagine carrying a huge piece of meat on each of your shoulders— not a sight for a vegetarian that’s for sure. Overall though, I was obsessed.

Shrimp and Chive dumplings and Shrimp Har Gow. My friend Colleen described it to the T…. fluffy delicious clouds.

Took a visit to one of the most beautiful churches I’ve seen, Saints Peter and Saint Paul Church in the North Beach neighborhood. It was breathtaking and I was getting my praises in most definitely.

The renowned Fisherman’s Wharf! Yes it was empty, yes there were barely any tourists on that rainy and cold Monday, yes I stepped in deep puddles and my white Nikes were probably crying if it had feelings, but I loved it.

A San Francisco trip isn’t a San Francisco trip without Clam Chowder in a sourdough bread bowl, right?

#SAMSLOVELIEWEDDING

The setting of this wedding was breathtaking. The Palm Event Center in the Vineyard, a luxurious winery estate….. WOW. I mean come on these pictures don’t even bring justice to how much in awe I was in. I mean I already know it was going to be amazing, but right when we got in, even before the ceremony they were serving hot apple cider and hot mulled wine. COME ON NOW. I’m Marvy J. from the South Bay/Southeast San Diego so YA KNOW….. I was like I LIKE THIS FANCY LIFE LOL. Incredible.

The ceremony. Just wow. I mean after I stopped wiping my face from the crying right (judge me idc LOL) when my best friend walked in, I tried to get it together… fail. More crying throughout the whole thing HAHAHAHA especially because of the vows! They were so genuine, so real, so heartfelt. The ceremony was ALL ABOUT THE VOWS. And to add to that, mind you, both are journalists so OF COURSE IT WAS NOT ONLY FROM THE HEART, BUT SO INTELLECTUAL TOO I’m like MAN I NEED TO GET UP ON EXPRESSING MYSELF A LITTLE MORE BETTER NOW LOL. Plus, an added bonus was the sweet soft acoustic sounds from Hella Fitzgerald, an incredible bay area band who later provided music for the entire night and I even got to collab with them! The ceremony hit me in the soul with songs from The Beatles, Extreme, and Stevie Wonder.

Per usual, every opportunity is a photoshoot.

My sister Mirabelle, and yes as you can tell, we ARE related bc we’re so extra

FIND YOUR SEAT

I died, lived, and died again every time I saw this LOL. The tables were named after Lovelie and Sam’s favorite artists. So once we got into Cocktail Hour and saw the sign I said to myself “Omg, I LOVE THIS… their favorite musicians! We better get a good table!!!” I was like OMG DESTINY’S CHILD, BRUNO MARS, LED ZEPPELIN…………MARVY J. SLAY?!?!?!?!?!??!?!?!? I FELL TO THE GROUND HAHAHAHAHAHA. My Best, Lovelie Selica, has literally been there for me through every St. Rita’s Elementary School Talent Show from kindergarten to 8th grade, every singing competition I joined, and there BY MY SIDE when I got golden tickets from Keith Urban to Mariah Carey to Randy Jackson to Nicki Minaj to J. Lo to Harry Connick Jr. TWICE for American Idol. She has always been a supporter and this little tribute was everything to me. More crying. So basically…you know which table slayed the night. Obvi.



My best, Selica. 22+ years of friendship and family. So so happy for you and so proud of you.

My new brother Sam! Entrepreneur and Beer Connoisseur, Killer on the Bass, and such a genuine guy.

One of my highlights of the night….. getting to sing for their first dance as Mr. and Mrs. Molmud! Now, this is far from your typical first dance at a wedding reception. Live band, Bruno Mars’ “Treasure”, the groom on the bass, and everyone joining in because EVERYONE IS FAMILY. Ugh, LOVED IT.

So many moments, so many good vibes, and so many unforgettable memories. To more experiences like this one!

Keep slayin’,

Marvy J.