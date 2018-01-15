Restaurant Week is back and ENERGY 97.3 wants you to enjoy some of the best foods here in San Diego! Share your best food pic for a chance to win a $100 gift card to a participating restaurant!

San Diego Restaurant week runs from Sunday, January 21 through Sunday, January 28 and they’re ready to dish out delectable three-course dinners and two-course lunches! Over 150 of San Diego’s best restaurants are offering three-course prix-fixe dinners for just $20, $30, $40, or $50. Or, enjoy two-course prix-fixe lunches for just $10, $15, or $20! Visit SanDiegoRestaurantWeek.com to view all participating restaurants, browse menus, and make your reservations now!