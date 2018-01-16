Filed Under:alex pall, cheating, Instagram, the chainsmokers

There’s nothing that ends a relationship quite like getting caught cheating red-handed.

Trust me.

In an absolutely heart-breaking video, Alex Pall, 1/2 of The Chainsmokers, was caught on video cheating on his girlfriend and there is no doubt about it. His girlfriend, Tori Woodward, caught wind of the video and put this dude on BLAST. Calling him out for is disgraceful act and then explaining just how much of a scumbag Alex really is.

image1.png

 

image2.png

Doesn’t look like you’re going to be able to sing yourself out of this jam, big guy.

