We are all #TeamDemi at this point.

Demi Lovato says she’s found a new strength in the past year she did not possess previously and the respect we have for her on opening up about this is very real!

She told Ellen how her YouTube documentary Simply Complicated allowed her to face some of her demons including her issues with an eating disorder – even though it made her feel uncomfortable.

She goes on to talk about her process on how to not let the negativity of the outside world affect your mentality and more in a fantastic interview with Ellen.