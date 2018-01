Usually I don’t condone tatting up your body in honor of your woman, but when that girl is THEE Cardi B, I can’t help but applaud Offset’s efforts.

In a recent video post to social media, Migos rapper Offset demonstrated just how much Cardi B means to him with a new ink job that etches her name permanently onto his body.

This news comes weeks after Offset was accused of allegedly cheating on Cardi B, so this could also be a defensive strategy.

Either way, shout out to the happy couple.