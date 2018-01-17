Camila Cabello is on her way to taking over the musical world and I’m just sitting here, enjoying the show.

Pop’s new princess, Camila Cabello, who had just released her debut album Camila on Jan. 12, stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she transformed Ellen’s studio into a Cuban nightclub for an iconic performance of her hit “Havana.”

My favorite thing about Camila performing “Havana” is that Camila has yet to perform ‘Havana’ the same way twice, making every appearance another exciting spectacle and this might have been the most unpredictable yet.