I owe my life to Nissin Cup Noodles and everything they have done for me over the years. When I was in college with nothing more than the change in the couch cushions to get by, Nissin Cup Noodles were there. When I just spend the entire day at work, and don’t have enough energy to make a full-blown meal, Nissin Cup Noodles is there. But now, Nissin Cup Noodles have taken their eternal glory to new heights.

With the help from Josh Torres, owner of Cali Tacos in Orange, California, Nissin Cup Noodles now has a CARNE ASADA FLAVOR and college campuses all around the nation are losing their minds.

The exclusive Cali Tacos collaboration with Nissin Cup Noodles is made up with juicy carne asada, shredded cheddar cheese, cabbage, pico de gallo, and cotija cheese. The wonderful creation is topped off with Cali Taco’s signature Cali Sauce, making this colorful meal an instant classic.

This one-of-a-kind dish only available at NOODS NOODS NOODS presented by Nissin Cup Noodles.