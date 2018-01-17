Photo: Press Association / Richard Lui / Shelley Mays / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The roster of performers at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards continues to grow: Kendrick Lamar, U2 and Sam Smith have joined the list. Additionally, Miley Cyrus will perform with Elton John to celebrate his President’s Merit Award.

Kendrick will perform material from Damn., which earned Album of the Year and Best Rap Album nominations. He’s also in the running for Record of the Year, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Performance and Best Music Video for “Humble.”

U2, who’ve earned 22 GRAMMYs during their career, will take the stage with music from their album Songs of Experience. Sam Smith’s appearance will support his latest release, The Thrill of It All.

The John-Cyrus collaboration will come two days before Sir Elton is recognized with “Elton John: I’m Still Standing—A GRAMMY Salute.” He and songwriting partner Bernie Taupin will be honored at the Recording Academy event for decades of unforgettable music.

Previously announced performers at the 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards include: Alessia Cara, Cardi B, Childish Gambino, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Kesha, Khalid, Lady Gaga, Little Big Town, Logic, Patti LuPone, Bruno Mars, P!nk, Ben Platt, and SZA.

James Corden will host the CBS telecast on Sunday, January 28 at 7:30 p.m. EST.