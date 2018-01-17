Filed Under:Jackée Harry, reboot, Sister Sister, Steve Harvey, Tamera Campbell, Tamera Mowry-Housley, Tia Landry, Tia Mowry-Hardric

This isn’t a rumor. This right here is #FactsOnly.

Series star and mother Jackée Harry appeared on Steve Harvey‘s talk show to make myself and other fans of the family comedy very happy as she announced the show that turned the Mowry sisters into stars is OFFICIALLY coming back!

For those of you that didn’t have the pleasure of enjoying this classic 90’s TV show, Sister, Sister chronicled the lives of identical twins Tia Landry (Tia Mowry-Hardrict) and Tamera Campbell (Tamera Mowry-Housley), who were separated at birth but, after meeting at the mall, move in together with their respective single adoptive mother and single adoptive father.

We have no further information other than the fact the rumors are indeed facts, so get ready for the 90’s to continue their comeback in 2018.

