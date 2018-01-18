Filed Under:Carrie Underwood, Lucadris, The Champion, Winter Olympics

I have absolutely no power in picking the anthem for the 2018 Winter Olympics and that’s a damn shame because this song would be my clear choice and everybody in the world would be thanking me for my tremendous selection. (Hopefully someone who has some say reads this)

Carrie Underwood teams up with Ludacris in the first surprise collaboration of 2018 and their new song, “The Champion,” will have you wanting to run through a wall for your country. Nothing beats a song with lyrics that are truly uplifting and inspirational.

So let’s turn this song all the way up, drape ourselves in an American Flag, and get ready for America to DOMINATE these Winter Olympics behind the voices of Carrie Underwood and Ludacris.

 

By Alex Perlin

