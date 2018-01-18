Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, Pharrel Williams

Justin Timberlake kept us all awake last night as he released his teaser video for “Supplies,” which makes his previously released song “Filthy” look like child’s play. Well now JT is coming at us with the real thing and WOW. This dude is a legend.

The song in itself is going to dominate the airwaves and the entire year of 2018 and there’s not a single person that can tell me different. A STRAIGHT UP BANGER that just refuses to quit.

And then there are the visuals that are absolutely masterful. How can you not love the guy for immediately responding to all the hate going on in the world in the opening seconds of the visual. Then he decides to take us all on a visual adventure that I plan on going on at least 25 more times today.

Bravo JT, bravo.

 

– Alex Perlin

