KFC has given us everything from the classic 2 piece and biscuit meal that changed my life to their cheesy-licious macaroni cheese that literally melts in your mouth. I will forever be grateful for what this wonderful franchise has done for me but if i’m going to be fair, I have to say they went a little too far with this one.

Don’t get me wrong, KFC’s gravy belongs on ALMOST everything in this world and when you combine their gravy with the previously mentioned mac & cheese, you enter food heaven. But you can’t tell me that your gravy is a good idea in my beverage.

First there’s the Gravy Mary…

Then there is the Southern Twist…

And finally, we have the Fingerlickin’ Sour…

– Alex Perlin