KFC has given us everything from the classic 2 piece and biscuit meal that changed my life to their cheesy-licious macaroni cheese that literally melts in your mouth. I will forever be grateful for what this wonderful franchise has done for me but if i’m going to be fair, I have to say they went a little too far with this one.
Don’t get me wrong, KFC’s gravy belongs on ALMOST everything in this world and when you combine their gravy with the previously mentioned mac & cheese, you enter food heaven. But you can’t tell me that your gravy is a good idea in my beverage.
First there’s the Gravy Mary…
Then there is the Southern Twist…
And finally, we have the Fingerlickin’ Sour…
– Alex Perlin