ENERGY 97.3, Azusa Pacific University‘s San Diego Regional Campus Nursing programs, and Hotel del Coronado want to acknowledge San Diego County nurses for all of their hard work and TLC! Nominate your favorite nurse who deserves to win a CARE Award. Each month, we are rewarding deserving recipients with plaques and 50-minute spa treatments, courtesy of Spa at The Del. Just for making the nomination, you too have a chance to win a spa treatment!

In June 2018, ALL CARE Award recipients will be assembled at a private luncheon reception in their honor at Hotel del Coronado (each recipient will be able to bring up to 3 guests) hosted by KyXy and Azusa Pacific University and Hotel del Coronado. Our twelve monthly winners will be entered into a drawing for a grand prize: Two-night stay for two at the historic Hotel del Coronado including: two (2) spa treatments at the world-class Spa at The Del and dinner for 2 at The Del’s esteemed 1500 OCEAN restaurant. (All CARE Award Winners must be present at the final luncheon to be eligible for the grand prize drawing weekend getaway.)

Nominate your favorite nursing professional in the form below! Nominee must be a Registered Nurse.