Let’s be real here, at one point or another we have all at least wondered what life would be like if we lived like Harry Potter at Hogwarts.

Well thanks to the year 2018 and the collaboration between Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment’s Portkey Games division and game developers Jam City, us Potterheads will FINALLY have access to virtually “attend” Hogwarts on their mobile phones.

Happy New Year from the Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery team! Ring in the new year and prepare for your Hogwarts story by registering here: https://t.co/K9i7JI23V7 #HogwartsMystery pic.twitter.com/0ddB9uGl5V — Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery (@HogwartsMystery) January 1, 2018

This is everything a Potterhead could want and more. Not only does this game give us the convenience of it being on our phones, but the collaboration that made this game possible has turned this mobile phone app into a legit game. The graphics are nothing to scoff at and the overall game play looks extremely impressive.