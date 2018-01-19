On Thursday, a sneak peek of Lamar Odom’s appearance on BET’s Mancave and he used his platform to talk some trash on his ex, Khloe Kardashian.

Odom discussed his failed marriage to ex-wife Khloe Kardashian in the preview clip and when he realized their relationship was officially over.

“I understand when it’s over, it’s over,” Odom shared about their relationship, and then added: “When she was with her second or third NBA ball player, I could see that.”

Or second or third brothel https://t.co/iYYJ1NehOe — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 18, 2018

Big sis, Kim Kardashian, caught wind of this clip and fired back at the ex-baller with a fiery tweet that said “Or second or third brothel.”

BURN!!!!!

By Alex Perlin