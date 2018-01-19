Happy #NationalPopcornDay! To celebrate, TODAY ONLY receive 50% off ANY size popcorn at the concession stand! Plan your visit: https://t.co/Y24XsbF5CN pic.twitter.com/zofirUdtmd — Regal Cinemas (@RegalMovies) January 19, 2018

Who said Holiday Season was over?

I can’t think of a snack that deserves their own day more than popcorn. It is the ultimate snack. You can snack on it the way it was intended by popping the kernel, drizzling some melted butter on it, and enjoy each handful. Or if you have a sweet tooth like myself, popcorn has you covered with an abundance amount of different dessert-flavored popcorn.

Popcorn makes those movie moments so much more special #nationalpopcornday pic.twitter.com/AH863c8wtv — Shaun the Sheep (@shaunthesheep) January 19, 2018

In honor of this great day, Regal Cinemas will be granting all their customers 50% off any size popcorn for the entire day (Jan.19). “Regal’s popcorn is a concession classic, and there is no better time to get this mouthwatering treat than on National Popcorn Day,” said John Curry, Senior Vice-President of Food Service at Regal Entertainment Group. “Regal’s popcorn has long been known as ‘the popcorn’ for movie lovers, and is an unforgettable part of the theater experience. We are excited to offer this delicious option to guests for half-price in celebration of this fun holiday.”

Well, this is going to be me at Regals for the rest of the day.

By Alex Perlin