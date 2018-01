Remy Ma and Chris Brown make magic on their new 7 Winters & 6 Summers collaboration, “Melanin Magic.”

Over a sample of Mint Condition’s ’90s hit “Breakin’ My Heart,” the two put together a ladies anthem as Chris Brown sings about a woman whose figure is the object of desire. Remy Ma raps about having pride in her beautiful brown skin tone and the love she has for her natural figure.