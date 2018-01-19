Filed Under:ballerina, collection, new york city ballet, Puma, Selena Gomez, shoe

Where are my female sneakerheads at?!?

Selena Gomez is starring for her second collection with Puma and this time as a ballerina for the brand’s En Pointe collection, which is a collaboration with the dancers of New York City Ballet.

While the collection includes a variety of products, the campaign focused primarily on three new sneakers: the Phenom Satin EP Training Shoe in pearl and black and the Phenom Satin Low EP Training Shoe in peach. The En Pointe collection is currently for sale both online and in store with prices ranging from $35 to $130.

 

By Alex Perlin

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 97.3

Tonya & Sonic on Energy Mornings
CARE Award
Listen Live Here

Listen Live