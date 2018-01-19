Inspired by ballerinas. Worn by Selena. Our En Pointe Collection was made for your every movement. @selenagomez #DoYou pic.twitter.com/dqsQMtl6Cq — PUMA (@PUMA) January 18, 2018

Where are my female sneakerheads at?!?

Selena Gomez is starring for her second collection with Puma and this time as a ballerina for the brand’s En Pointe collection, which is a collaboration with the dancers of New York City Ballet.

While the collection includes a variety of products, the campaign focused primarily on three new sneakers: the Phenom Satin EP Training Shoe in pearl and black and the Phenom Satin Low EP Training Shoe in peach. The En Pointe collection is currently for sale both online and in store with prices ranging from $35 to $130.

By Alex Perlin