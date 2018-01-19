After enjoying some time to herself for much of 2017, Tinashe is back with her brand new song, “No Drama,” the first of a three song taste of new album Joyride.

But of course, Tinashe wasn’t just going to give us the song without the video, which completely takes the song to another level with Tinashe’s SWEEEET dance moves. Migos star and Cardi B’s man, Offset, joins Tinashe on the song and certainly holds his own.

We’ve been waiting for you Tinashe and we appreciate you not disappointing us.

Thanks bae.

By Alex Perlin