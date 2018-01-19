Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA) *** US Rights Only ***

Tom Petty’s autopsy report points to a cocktail of prescription drugs as the cause of death.

Fentanyl (the same drug that was found in Prince’s autopsy) mixed with oxyccontin, temazapam, Xanax, Celexa and other prescription drugs caused the singer’s organs to fail due to “mixed drug toxicity” the L.A. County Coroner said.

Petty had been prescribed on the medication to treat a range of health issues, including emphysema and a fractured hip. Petty’s family says the singer’s insistence on touring while recovering from knee problems and a hip surgery, may have caused him unbearable pain resulting in the overuse of the medication.