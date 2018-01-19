Since we get up so damn early in the morning it’s so annoying to make that EXTRA time to put on makeup or make yourself not look like you literally just rolled out of bed. So anything that can make that easier…i’m with! I have always kind of been self conscious of my eye lashes because I’ve always felt like their so thin and little so the lash extensions have always been something I’ve wanted to try but the commitment and maintenance is what scares me. It’s already hard enough for me to remember to get my nails done every 2-3 weeks…lol SOOOOO…I heard about this lash lift technique that boosts and lifts YOUR OWN lashes and decided to try it out at Browology Studio in Del Mar.

First of all, this studio is GORGEOUS. Clean lines, fresh instagram worthy walls and from what I saw and have heard…BOMB BROWS come out of there! But you can do more than brow shaping their they offer other waxing, tanning, customized facials, lash extensions and LASH LIFTS. I met Stephanie the owner and she was the one who did the lash lift on me and I was a little nervous at first. I don’t really mess with my face too much but I had to give it a try. She layed me down in one of the private rooms in the studio and began applying all the things for this to go down. We chatted the whole time she did it, there was no pain, i was never uncomfortable and I felt like it was pretty quick. Less than an hour for sure. From what I remember (Stephanie and I were chatting a lot lol), she applied a roller to my lashes, keratin and little lash tint for them to be a little darker.

While I was getting my lash lift my best friend Claudia was treated to a customized facial. She said it was so satisfying and relaxing and loved every minute of it. She had her face washed, steamed, exfoliated, an extraction, mask, massage and then all the most amazing lotions, serums and sprays. She smelled amazing when she came out of that facial and her skin was GLOWING!

While I was getting my lash lift, Stephanie gave me one of her most amazing brow shapings – seriously my brows have never looked better and then the lash lift was done and OOO MMMMM GGGG I ABSOLUTELY LOVED my results! I saw the true potential of my natural lashes! It’s supposed to last about 2-3 months and I can totally apply mascara to them too! I love it and since I’m not HUGE with makeup and try not to wear ti everyday…knowing my natural lashes are curled automatically on their own everyday is NICE!

Check out the before and after pics below:

What should I try next for Tryday Friday??????? Email me tonya.gonalzez@entercom.com or feel free to message me on FB or DM me —> @imtonyagonzalez on instagtram. 🙂 -Tonya