The FIVE Kardashian-Jenner sisters (Yes, you read that right. Five.) Kendall and Kylie Jenner and Kourtney, Kim, Khloé Kardashian all star in the latest edition of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2018 “Our Family. #MYCALVINS” campaign.

Shot by photographer Willy Vanderperre, the photos feature the sisters both in denim ensembles and all in white or black CK undergarments. The campaign was shot last October, when Khloe’s baby bump was barely, if at all, visible.