The story of Dr. Dre and Eminem is a tale as old as time.

We all will forever be grateful for the chance that Dre gave that bleached-hair, white rapper. The two gave us some of the greatest collaboration to ever be played through the airwaves but unfortunately since 2009’s Relapse, Dre’s involvement in Eminem’s musical output has been waning.

But all of that is going to come to a sweet end thanks to a Instagram video posted by Mike Will Made-It which finds him posted up in the studio with Eminem and Dr. Dre.

While there’s no actual music to be heard, to see this combination of minds combining for a collaboration is a sight for sore eyes.

