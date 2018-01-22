Filed Under:Donald Trump, Halsey, New York City, poem, spoken word poem, Women's March

Women (and men) across America marched again this weekend in honor of the one year anniversary of last year’s historic Women’s March.

Of the many incredible speakers that addressed massive crowds around the country today, pop star Halsey’s spoken word poem, “A Story Like Mine,” really set itself apart with its powerful message.

Halsey spoke about being assaulted by a man she trusted, performing on stage in the midst of a miscarriage, and the oppression across religious, racial, class, national and gender lines. The singer’s raw honesty was truly moving and inspiring to everyone that listened.

Now it’s your turn Trump.

By Alex Perlin

