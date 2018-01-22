Jennifer Lopez is teaming up with EDM superstar, Skrillex, to deliver the world an epic smash hit and we finally have proof that it actually exists!

JLo has been working on this project titled “Could It Be Us” since last spring and she finally gave us a sample of the song during her performance at CaliBash at the Staples Center in L.A. on Saturday night.

In just a short sample, you quickly realize that this song is going to skyrocket up the charts as Skrillex puts together a beat that was seemingly designed for the Latina princess.

By Alex Perlin