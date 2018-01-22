Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

Win tickets to see Kendrick Lamar at the TDE: The Championship Tour with SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, SiR, Lance Skiiiwalker coming to Mattress Firm Amphitheatre on May 13th! We’re hooking you up with tickets all this week BEFORE you can buy them! Listen to ENERGY 97.3 all this week for your chance to win. When we tell you to call, be the 20th caller to win a pair of tickets to the show!

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 26th at 12p through Ticketmaster.com.

PRESALE CODE

Use our presale code to purchase your tickets a day before everyone else. Presale begins on Thursday, January 25th at 10a. To buy presale tickets, click here and enter the code ENERGY. Presale tickets are limited first come, first served basis.