By Hayden Wright

Eminem’s latest album, Revival, includes high-profile tracks with Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran and more — but the rapper is apparently not done working on new music.

Sought-after producer Mike Will Made-It shared social media updates of Eminem and Dr. Dre working on some new material, promising a big 2018. Mike captioned a post with “Lose Yourself” lyrics.

“I ONLY NEED 1 SHOT I WONT MISS MY CHANCE TO BLOW, CAUSE OPPORTUNITY COMES ONCE N A LIFETIME, STILL HUMBLE, ON GOD! BIG 2018!!” he wrote.

Eminem also shared a photo from the session of himself with Dr. Dre captioned: “Still Aftermath!” referring to Dre’s label to which he’s signed.

See the posts below.