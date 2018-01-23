Photo: Kirby Lee / Richard Lui / USA Today / EFE / imageSPACE / Admedia

By Joe Hyer

Music’s Biggest Night is right around the corner, and we want to see who you think will leave the GRAMMYs a winner!

Who do you think will win the award? Will Childish Gambino or Jay-Z take home the honor? What about Bruno Mars or Kendrick Lamar? Or, how about Lorde for Melodrama?

Let us know what you think! You can vote below:

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.