To be honest…this episode started off a little boring to me haha. But whoaaaaaaa…the end…JUICY AF! It starts off pretty much with everyone gossiping about how young Bekah M. is how Arie is going to send her home as soon as he finds out…well I think everyone is alllll wrong cause that definitely is NOT what happens. And if you thought Krystal from San Diego was the villain before…WAIT TILL YOU WATCH THIS EPISODE hahahaha…here are some of my thoughts going through the show:

-First of all, HOW BEAUTIFUL IS LAKE TAHOE?! I’ve never been…it’s gorgeous!

-Are Arie’s pants too tight??? lol

-Seinne had such a beautiful date with Arie! And SHE IS SO PRETTY!!!

-So I know Krystal is in it to WIN IT but is she starting to be a little mean now? You can be competitive without being mean

-HOW SAD! Maquel’s grandfather passed while she was on the show and her mom called to tell her. Literally balling crying… so sad.

-Back to Seinne…first of all she is a beautiful, strong, smart woman! Maybe toooo good??? Second of all- TEARS when Arie gives her the rose and says “I know you didn’t see a lot of love stories growing up with people that looked like you” UGH. So perfect. Good line, Arie.

-hahaha my hubby JJ happened to be walking by and saw them while it was snowing and said “Is that even real snow????” He is SUCH a hater! lol

-Why do they ALWAYS put villian-ish music behind Krystal when she speaks?! lol it’s so good!

-How can Krystal say it’s so annoying to see people so “desperate” and aggressive when in this episode she’s been the most insecure and AGGRESSIVE?!

-I totally would feel the same way that Tia does…how she says it’s scary to feel so in “like” with someone and know that he’s feeling the same way about you AND OTHERS.

-WHOAAAAA Tia got the rose and Krystal is HATING IT

-Okay Bekah M finally has her one on one date with him…so much chemistry there…he is chasing HER not her chasing him! Go girl!

-Ummm Bekah’s skin is flawless…

-Arie is SO vulnerable with Bekah! He’s not like that with anyone else!

-OMG Arie said Bekah may be the most incredible person he’s ever met! WHAT?!

-I think i’m changing my prediction you guys…i think Bekah M is going to WIN!!!

-There Krystal goes again…interrupted the rose ceremony so she could remind Arie that she’s there for him?! Another level of crazy! She started the episode saying the other girls were pathetic for being so thirsty for Arie’s attention…and there she is being thirsty too! Damn…this is why she has a target on her back. BUT, I still kinda like her…is that weird?! LOL

🌹Until next Monday!!!! -Tonya