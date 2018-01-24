Filed Under:alex pall, cheating, controversy, the chainsmokers

I hope this dude doesn’t expect us to feel sorry for him.

After being caught red-handed cheating on his way-too-good-for-him girlfriend, Tori Woodward,  Alex was caught at the airport trying to escape his problems, but not before one reporter could get a chance to ask him about life after the video.

He goes on to talk about how miserable he is now and how is ex deserves a better guy with just an absolute pathetic look on his face with no energy behind his voice. He then goes on to say how he is traveling out of the country after the controversy, or better known as hanging out with gorgeous, foreign babes to forget about how you just broke an innocent girl’s heart. You’re not fooling anyone.

By Alex Perlin

