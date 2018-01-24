Filed Under:ballast point, beer, craft beer, Disneyland, Downtown Disney, news

By Evonne Ermey

Ballast Point Brewing is breaking ground in Downtown Disney!

The location will house a three-barrel research and development brewery and restaurant. There are also some location centric beers slated for the menu, according to West Coaster. 

Since being acquired by Constellation Brands, a mega-large corporate parent to brands like Modelo and Corona, Ballast Point has grown to seven locations, including the new Downtown Disney venture set for 2018, making it the first onsite brewery in Disneyland Resort.

Cheers.

