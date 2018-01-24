Filed Under:Bodak Yellow, Cardi B., J. Lo, Jennifer Lopez, Las Vegas

Life for Cardi B just continues to get better and now her hit music is garnering the respect from one of her biggest heroes and another Bronx Babe, Jennifer Lopez.

J-Lo gave Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” the ultimate sign of respect by GETTING DOWN to it during her Las Vegas live show. When you got the triumphant beat of “Bodak Yellow” and J-Lo’s ability to pop her booty, you got yourself one helluva video.

The dance melody remix also features a snippet of Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” which only added to the greatness that was already taking place.

By Alex Perlin

