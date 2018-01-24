Lil Wayne is just so damn good.

Weezy is back to spazzing on beats with his brand new song “Big Bad Wolf” and this is a classic case of Lil Wayne just straight up GOING OFF!

For 4 minutes, Lil Wayne does what he does best and how can you not love that? “Big Bad Wolf” is from his upcoming mixtape Dedication 6 Reloaded, which is a companion project to his last release Dedication 6 aka The Best Christmas Gift I Got Last Year.

To further add excitement to Dedication 6 Reloaded, his remix of JAY-Z and Beyoncé’s “Family Feud” with Drake is also slated to appear on Dedication 6 Reloaded.

By Alex Perlin