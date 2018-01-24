Filed Under:Brown Bread, online, The Cheesecake Factory

God bless the Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory’s famous “Brown Bread” will be sold in grocery stores and online and that’s arguably the best news to come out of 2018 so far.

This bread has destroyed my appetite for my main course my entire life and that isn’t necessarily a problem. Their bread absolutely deserves to be an entree and the fact they were just handing that out for free as we waited for our food almost felt like stealing. I gladly will start paying for their bread after all the “free” bread they have given me.

 

By Alex Perlin

