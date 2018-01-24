Third time was a charm for Trevor Hoffman today as he got the call Padres fans have been waiting for with his announcement today that he will be a member of the 2018 class headed to Baseball’s Hall of Fame. Hoffman gained his place among baseball’s greats in his third year of eligibility breaking the seventy five percent threshold with 79.9 % of votes. Going in with Hoffman will be Chipper Jones, Vlad Guerrero and Jim Thome.

Hoffman is the all time National League saves leader with 651 saves in his big league career. He spent 18 years in the big leagues coming over to San Diego in 1993 as part of a deal that sent Gary Sheffield to Miami. He became the Padres closer sooner afterwards and his road to Cooperstown began to be paved.

Hoffman was known to players by his devastating changeup that baffled hitters who knew it was coming but were left defenseless in it’s wake. Padres fans knew him by his entrance music that brought them to their feet. With Jack Murphy and Petco Park’s speakers blaring AC/DC’s Hells Bells fans stood and cheered as the closer entered the game. Many fans to this day can still feel energy and chills when Hoffman walked to the mound to close out a game.

Joining Hoffman will be Jack Morris and Alan Trammel who grew up in San Diego and attended Kearny High School.

The Hall of Fame inductions will take place on July 29th in Cooperstown New York.