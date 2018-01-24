(Photo by Scott Sharpe/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT/Sipa USA)

Tuesday was rough for rap legend Flavor Flav – He was taken down in the middle of a Las Vegas casino by a random fist swinging thug!

The video obtained by TMZ, shows Flavor Flav on the ground trying to cover himself from the offender’s blows. A man nearby tries to break up the fight, yelling repeatedly for the attacker to “Stop it!”.

The incident happened at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. TMZ reports that the attacher, Ugandi Howard, accused Flavor Flav of insulting his mother, before unleashing a flurry of blows on the artist.