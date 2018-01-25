Jul 7, 2016; New York City, NY, USA; American singer Demi Lovato in the Mets dugout before a game between the New York Mets and Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Demi Lovato has been very open about her life journey and in that, she has talked about the importance of therapy and just how far therapy went into changing her life for the better.

Now Demi is giving her fans the chance to experience the same wonderful treatment that she got to experience. On her upcoming tour, she will feature free therapy sessions for concertgoers before each show through CAST on Tour. CAST was a vital part of the superstar’s recovery process and is now a part owner of CAST Centers.

demi lovato is seriously out here including free therapy sessions on her tour. she is such an incredible advocate for mental health. using her voice & her power to help others she is truly so important — garrett (@idontgare) January 25, 2018

On Good Morning America Wednesday, Lovato emphasized her aim to use her public platform for good.

“It make it my life goal to inspire other people,” she said. “I think that it’s important for me to use my voice for more than just singing. I just know how important it is to use my platform to help others and to share my story in hopes that it inspires people to either get into recovery or better themselves. Whatever it is, I just want people to know they’re not alone and I’m here for them.”

CAST will be joining Lovato on all 20 dates of her upcoming tour with DJ Khaled, which kicks off on Feb. 26 in San Diego.

